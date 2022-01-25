NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City Mayor Eric Adams is taking swift action when it comes to gun violence and subway safety. He’s vowing to make city streets safer by reinstating several policies and procedures.

Adams outlined his “blueprint to end gun violence” Monday, addressing each cause of gun violence with immediate actions and long-term initiatives. Among the aspects of his plan include deploying NYPD neighborhood safety teams.

“We’re dealing with a sea of violence,” Adams said on the PIX11 Morning News. “NYPD is only one river that we must dam to stop the violence”

According to Adams, it will take about three weeks for training for the new neighborhood safety team. Under the new unit, the officers will be concentrated in 30 precincts where 80% of the violence occurs. The mayor did not disclose exactly where deployments would occur so the “bad guys” would be able to find them.

Officers in the neighboring safety team would be dressed with modified versions of NYPD apparel and have body cameras on, the mayor said.

Cops will be strategically placed on the ground and they will ensure safety to all residents and stop guns from flowing into neighborhoods. Adams also said the teams will be going after the youth who are on the pathway to violence and stop them from going down that road.

While training for neighborhood safety will take several weeks, Adams clarified the NYPD is already on the ground executing parts of his plans on the subway. With the help of 1,000 new officers, the NYPD has deployed units across the subway system, already conducting 22,000 inspections.

Adams said the focus is now mental health. He said the NYPD will partner with mental health professions and make sure people have the resources they need and have facilities to help them with everything they are going through.

It is currently not a demand for the homeless to go to shelters, but Adams said it is “not going to be a way of life to live in our subway system if you are a danger to yourself to others.”

Adams’ address came three days after a gunman opened fire on two NYPD officers responding to a domestic incident between a mother and her adult son at a Harlem apartment on Friday evening. Officer Jason Rivera, 22, was killed and officer Wilbert Mora, 27, was left fighting for his life, police have said.

The suspect, identified by police as Lashawn McNeil, 47, tried to flee the apartment but was shot multiple times by a third police officer, who was not shot during the incident, according to investigators. He died of his injuries on Monday, Adams announced at the end of his news conference.

McNeil was on probation for a 2003 drug conviction in New York City. He also had several out-of-state arrests, including allegedly assaulting a police officer in Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, a baby girl was shot in the face in the Bronx. The 11-month-old girl was in a parked car with her mother when an unidentified suspect chased another unidentified individual and opened fire, striking the baby, officials said. She was shot in her left cheek and spent her first birthday recovering in the hospital.

The shootings were the latest in a string of crimes that have unnerved New Yorkers. In the three weeks since Adams took office, a 19-year-old cashier was shot to death as she worked a late-night shift at a Burger King and a woman was pushed to her death in a subway station. With the Harlem shooting Friday night, four police officers had been shot in as many days.