NEW YORK (PIX11) — After harrowing incidents of gun violence all over the country, New Yorkers have been calling on their leaders for solutions.

Mayor Eric Adams met with New York City’s congressional district on Wednesday to discuss plans of action to prevent senseless shootings in the city.

“We discussed how Congress is working to pass the ‘Protecting Our Kids Act,’ which will help prevent the next mass shooting,” city officials said in a statement on Wednesday. “It will also keep our communities and schools safer by addressing many of the loopholes that allow guns to fall into the wrong hands.”

Adams testified before the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee on gun violence alongside family members of victims and survivors of the shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.