New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will hold a press conference regarding the latest massacre. He’s expected to speak around 12 p.m.

Mayor Eric Adams made a safety announcement alongside other city officials earlier on Wednesday.

This comes a day after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 school children and two adults. Adams was joined by NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Schools Chancellor David Banks.

Watch the video player above for the livestream.