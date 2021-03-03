Mayor announces plan to expand 5G, broadband access across NYC

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 18, 2019 the 5 G wireless technology logo is displayed on a smartphone and a wireless signal sign displayed by a tablet (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

As New York City continues to work to close the digital divide, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday plans to expand the city’s internet and broadband access.

The city has released a request for proposals that invite the telecommunications industry to create affordable broadband service with access of up to 100,000 of the city’s assets, with priority to underserved areas.

The request will reach about 600,000 New Yorkers, including 200,000 NYCHA residents. 

“All New Yorkers deserve affordable Internet access, no matter their zip code,” said Mayor de Blasio. 

“With this historic effort to invest in broadband and 5G infrastructure, we are making tremendous strides toward closing the digital divide once and for all.” 

According to the mayor, 2021 will be the “year of 5G for all.”

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to break the status quo,” he said.

To allow NYC to become a leader in 5G, the Department of Transportation and Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications will work to make 7,500 street poles available to mobile telecommunications franchises to install 5G.

Putting 75% of poles in the city’s outer boroughs and areas above 96th Street in Manhattan would ensure equitable distribution, particularly in neighborhoods that are historically underserved and under-connected. 

About 18% of New Yorkers, or about 1.5 million people, do not have home or mobile internet connection, according to the city’s Internet Master Plan. 

Those without internet were negatively impacted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to lack of access to jobs, training, education and health resources from home. 

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Local group supports minority owned businesses during time of need

NYC looks to improve high-speed internet access and affordability

Lawmakers agree on stimulus limits

Yankees manager Aaron boon receives pacemaker, takes leave of absence

Thursday marks one year since first COVID-19 case in NJ

Cuomo says he won't resign in the wake of scandals

NYPD Asian Hate Crime Task Force investigating unprovoked attack

Chill returns after a stunning Wednesday

Bronx educator making history as founder of school to empower immigrant community

@PIX11News on Twitter