NEW YORK (PIX11) — In the wake of mass shootings in both Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the coalition Mayors Against Illegal Guns are pushing for stricter gun legislation in the United States Senate.

Even as New York City wraps up a particularly violent weekend, Adams told MSNBC Monday that — should there be a mass shooting situation in the city — NYPD officers would “go in with an active shooter.” The Uvalde Police Department has been criticized for its response to the May 24 shooting that left 21 people, including 19 children, dead.

“The public safety head in Texas indicated there were real mistakes there,” Adams said. “That is not going to happen in New York. … It appears as though this was treated more like a barricaded armed person or a hostage negotiation scenario instead of an active shooter. Here in New York City … the goal is to go in and stop that immediate threat right away.”

On Sunday, the U.S. Justice Department announced that it would probe the local law enforcement’s response to the shooting.

During his interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Adams mentioned the gun crisis in New York City schools. The same week 18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire inside a Texas elementary school, New York City recovered three guns inside city schools, according to the mayor.

One 15-year-old boy had two loaded guns inside his backpack, Adams said. The next day, a 13-year-old boy was found with a loaded gun inside another school.

“We are making sure that we continue to have the drills with our school safety officers inside our schools, school safety agents inside our schools to be prepared. And we are,” Adams added. “So, the goal is to go after those guns but also stop the pipeline that are feeding children to carry guns.”