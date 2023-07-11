NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City continues to deal with a homelessness and housing crisis made worse by a continued influx of migrants, Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday.

Adams’ statement came as he gave an update on how New York City is handling the related crises. The mayor said a new effort to get people housing vouchers quicker is already paying dividends.

New York City is in the process of opening more shelters for asylum-seekers as overall the shelter system now supports over 100,000 homeless individuals.

Adams said it is his hope some of those people will find homes quicker now that he has eliminated a rule requiring people in shelter to wait 90 days before they could apply for housing assistance, also know as CityFHEPS.

Since he made that move a month ago, 500 households have been able to get vouchers and begin their permanent housing search sooner. But the mayor acknowledges that finding a place is still tough.

“We need to build more,” Adams said. “I think that’s getting lost in the narrative, that if we do not build more housing with the help of the state, we are going to continue to have this problem.”

The New York City Council has made the case that expanding housing vouchers even further to help people on the verge of eviction and account for utility cost would also make a huge impact.

The mayor vetoed that legislation, citing cost. The City Council is set to override his veto later this week, setting up a potential legal battle.

“We have people with vouchers right now looking for places to live,” Adams said. “The worst thing we could do right now is add more to that population.”

All the while, the shelters remain at capacity — especially due to the continued influx of migrants. They continue to arrive at a pace of several hundred each week, according to city officials.

New York City is still directly caring for 54,000 of the 84,000 who have come to New York.

Adams continues to call for regional and national partners to help. However, so far, few local communities have been willing to help New York decompress its shelter system, and the White House has not expedited working permits for new arrivals.