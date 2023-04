NEW YORK (PIX11) – Mayor Eric Adams is expected to sign a bill banning the sale of guinea pigs in New York City.

The bill, which was recently passed by the New York City Council, still permits guinea pig adoptions.

The measure follows a significant increase in guinea pig surrenders after a surge in purchases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Animal rescue groups say the upkeep for guinea pigs is more costly than it is for other animals, putting a strain on resources.