LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) ― Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday will confer with other local leaders on the influx of migrants to New York City while attending the United States Conference of Mayors in Washington.

Adams has said that the situation in New York is untenable, with the crisis having the potential to cost the city some $2 billion, double what was previously projected. As of late 2022, around 40,000 migrants have come to New York amid the recent influx, many of them bussed to the city by governors from southern states.

The mayor was in one of those states, Texas, over the weekend to review conditions at the U.S.-Mexico border firsthand.

Adams is pushing for federal aid to help cover costs stemming from the crisis, as well as exploring the possibility of housing migrants in an arena or stadium.

“I believe in that concept of putting people in the setting and [having] all those services, the wraparound services, that are needed,” Adams recently said. “And we have been attempting to identify locations that we can do so.”

Adams is scheduled to address the conference of mayors on the migrant influx around 2:45 p.m.