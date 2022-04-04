NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams is set to make an announcement with LGBTQ+ New Yorkers on Monday.

Earlier this year, critics and LGBTQ advocates slammed Adams for appointing three men who expressed anti-LGBTQ remarks in the past. The City Council’s LGBTQ Caucus also challenged his decision.

More recently, he asked one of the nine people he appointed to the city’s Panel for Education policy to resign over discriminatory remarks that came to light.

He will be making a statement with LGBTQ+ advocates this morning. Watch it live at 11 a.m.