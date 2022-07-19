NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City desperately needs federal help in response to thousands of asylum seekers who have recently made their way to the city, Mayor Eric Adams said on Tuesday.

Over 2,800 asylum seekers entered New York City’s shelter system, according to city officials. The sharp increase in numbers pushed Adams to call for federal assistance to support the busloads of people, some of which had been sent by the Texas and Arizona governments, according to the mayor. Other asylum seekers were sent to the city by the federal government.

The influx in asylum seekers is straining the city’s shelter system, per the mayor. The city’s Department of Homeless Services had a total of 28,885 people categorized as part of “families with children” in its report on Sunday, as compared to the 25,739 people reported in March.

Adams pushed the federal government for financial and technical resources to accommodate those who have sought shelter in the city.

“In order to both meet the legal mandate as a right-to-shelter city and provide high-quality shelter and services for those who enter our system, New York City needs additional federal resources immediately,” Adams said in a statement on Tuesday. “If we do not get these urgently needed resources, we may struggle to provide the proper level of support our clients deserve, while also facing challenges as we serve both a rapidly growing shelter population and new clients who are seeking asylum.”