NEW YORK (PIX11) — For the third time this week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he is rolling back some of the most high-profile service cuts caused by the migrant crisis and expiring federal stimulus aid.



He pledged to fully fund the popular summer school program known as “summer rising” and also to undo cuts at 170 community schools.

Throughout the week he has been announcing budget updates, totaling more than $200 million in restored cuts.



Many on the City Council have pointed to the givebacks as proof the mayor has overblown the impact of the migrant crisis on the budget.



Friday, Adams pushed back, saying there is still a $7 billion hole this year and it is not just because of the migrants.



“Stimulus dollars running out, migrants coming to town, solving our union contracts, balancing tax receipts,” Adams said. “You look at the complete picture, and it’s almost a perfect storm.”



It is why the mayor said he has been cautious with these announcements.



For example, Adams is not ready to reverse the elimination of thousands of vacant pre-K and 3K slots.



When PIX11 News pressed, Adams said he would attempt to keep the promise he made to young New York families last year that anyone who wants a classroom slot will get one.



“We want to continue to move toward that,” Adams said. “But I want to be clear, the dollars that paid for a permanent program were stimulus dollars. We now have to figure out how we can pay for that program.”



Adams said he was hopeful for additional funding from the new state budget, but not from the federal government.

