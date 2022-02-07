Mayor Adams reviews Social Justice Commission recommendations for NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Weeks before taking office, Mayor Eric Adams called on longtime civil rights attorney Norman Siegel to lead a Social Justice Commission and to come up with recommendations for City Hall.

The commission presented Mayor Adams with their 75-page report Monday.

“We’ve put hundreds of hours of our time into this,” Seigel said during a press conference. “We take seriously the Mayor’s stated desire to pursue social justice as well as public safety and we believe we have given him a framework for doing so.”

The commission wants the Adams administration to re-examine the way the NYPD uses surveillance cameras, body-worn cameras and the NYPD gang database. They also urged Mayor Adams to implement an affirmative action program for the department that considers race, gender and sexual orientation.

Seigel explained 75% of everyone above the rank captain is white and, of those numbers, 90% of them are male.

The commission recommended the city accelerate the timeline to close the troubled Rikers Island jail facility and called for public hearings to help implement more solutions for the jail.

“Rikers is a mess,” Seigel said. “We have to hear from the staff, we have to hear the people that are there.”

And for tenants struggling without heat or hot water, the commission believes New York City should set up a dedicated hotline for their complaints.

Mayor Adams said his administration would review the report fully and determine which steps they would be able to implement.