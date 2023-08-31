NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City on Thursday continued its full-court press to get migrants working papers.

Mayor Eric Adams hosted a rally in Lower Manhattan’s Foley Square.

“Let the federal government hear you!” was among the chants that opened the event.

The rally featured elected leaders, unions, and employers. Nearly 112,000 migrants have entered New York since last spring, but the federal government has provided minimal financial support and no expedited working papers.

The Department of Homeland Security this week criticized New York City’s efforts to handle the crisis, while offering more potential shelter sites.

“This is not a New York City issue. This is a national issue,” Mayor Adams railed Thursday morning. “It must be resolved as a nation issue. Don’t critique what we’ve done!”

From time to time police had to push back protesters who tried to interrupt the event. However, most of the 300- to 400-person event came out to show support for New York City’s efforts.

Migrants continue to arrive by the thousands each week bused up from the southern border.

Gov. Kathy Hochul met with White House officials Wednesday night. She was only able to secure a promise that the federal government would work to identify potentially thousands of migrants in New York who are already eligible for work but have not yet to properly apply.