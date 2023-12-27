NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams is putting new restrictions on the buses bringing migrants from the southern border as New York City experiences a surge of new arrivals.

The city reports that 7,200 migrants have come in the last two weeks. Last week, 14 buses arrived in just one night. On Tuesday night, there was an unannounced charter flight bound for New York.

City officials expect the surge to continue with more crossings at the southern border, including a large caravan.

Adams joined the mayors of Chicago and Denver for a conference call late Wednesday. The other cities are also experiencing surges.

On the call, Adams announced a new executive order, saying all buses must give 32 hours’ notice and may only arrive on weekday mornings.

Adams threatened to impound buses and levy heavy fines if his order was not followed.