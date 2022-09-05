NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams got some physical labor in on Labor Day.

He and some of his team members came across and MTA worker whose car was stopped in the middle of the street. While on a a call, Adams helped push the car. He said he’s “always here to help.”

“I’m so sorry about this, man. I know you’re a busy guy trying to run the city,” the worker said after his car was safely parked.

Adams isn’t the first elected official in New York to come to the rescue of a motorist. Former. Gov Andrew Cuomo once helped rescue a man on the BQE.