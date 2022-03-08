NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams has come under fire for a series of controversial appointments — including his own brother and three men who previously expressed anti-LGBTQ views.

The City Record, published March 4, shows what some of those men were paid through Feb. 4.

Former NYPD Chief of Department Philip Banks, Adams’ appointment for deputy mayor of public safety, had a listed salary of $251,982.

The appointment of Banks, who resigned from the NYPD in 2014 as he was under federal investigation for corruption, stirred up controversy, but City Hall pointed out he was never charged with a crime.

Fernando Cabrea, who was named a senior adviser in the newly created Office of Faith Based Community Partnership, has a listed salary of 227,786.

The Bronx pastor and former city councilman sparked outrage after a 2014 trip to Uganda, where he made comments praising the country’s anti-gay policies. He’s since apologized for the statements.

Salary information was not available for the mayor’s younger brother, Bernard Adams. Information was also not listed for Erick Salgado and Gilford Monrose, two faith leaders who previously made anti-LGBTQ statements.