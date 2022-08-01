NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams issued a state of emergency in New York City on Monday over the ongoing monkeypox outbreak.

First it was declared an imminent threat to public health, then the governor declared a disaster emergency for the state. It was then declared a public health emergency in New York City before Mayor Adams escalated the warning on Monday.

New York City is considered the epicenter of monkeypox in the United States. There have been more than 1,200 reported cases, which accounts for around a quarter of all the cases nationally.

“This order will bolster our existing efforts to educate, vaccinate, test, and treat as many New Yorkers as possible and ensure a whole-of-government response to this outbreak,” Adams said. “In partnership with federal, state, and local officials we will continue to respond with the urgency required to keep people safe and this order is another tool to help us do so.”

The World Health Organization recently said the expanding monkeypox outbreak qualifies as a global emergency. Monkeypox cases have been identified in more than 70 countries.