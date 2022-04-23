NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams announced Saturday that the city will spend $904 million over the next five years on protecting bike lanes and other traffic safety measures to help New Yorkers take back the streets from dangerous drivers.

Specifically, the funding will pay for hundreds of miles of additional protected bike lanes and bus lanes as well as the installation of concrete barriers on some of those bike lanes.

“This investment is a game-changer,” Adams said. “Too many New Yorkers have lost their lives to the traffic violence crisis, and we are seeing cities across the country struggle just like us, but this historic investment will allow New Yorkers to walk and cycle around our city without fear.”