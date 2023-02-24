NEW YORK (PIX11) — For the last year Bernard Adams has viewed New York City from a unique vantage point, often working side by side with his big brother, Mayor Eric Adams.

Bernard Adams sat down with PIX11 News for an exclusive interview as he prepares to step down from his role as senior adviser for mayoral security.

“Working with the mayor is a 24-hour job,” Bernard Adams said.

The complex job includes coordinating security for the mayor of the largest city in America. Mayor Adams is known to keep a demanding schedule, often changing course to respond to events as they unfold in the city.

“You have to make sure you’re in a proper mind frame, you’re physically ready to go,” Bernard Adams said.

Initially the mayor’s move to hire his brother drew headlines and raised ethical questions. “My life, I want in the hands of my brother,” Mayor Adams said defending his decision during a January 2022 press conference.

“I didn’t listen to the noise,” Bernard Adams recalled.

After a waiver from the city’s Conflicts of Interest Board, Bernard Adams was hired with a salary of $1 per year.

“The detail that he has, we handpicked everybody in that detail, great bunch of men and women professionals. They know what they’re doing,” Bernard Adams said.

Confident his brother is in safe hands, Bernard Adams is now wrapping up his time at City Hall. His last day is next week.

Bernard Adams said he grew as a professional and he grew closer to his older brother. “Definitely bittersweet because I love him, but I still call big bro when I need to talk to him,” Bernard Adams said.