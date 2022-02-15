Mayor Adams brings back country’s largest youth employment program

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mayor’s bringing back the city’s summer youth employment program with the largest opportunity yet: 100,000 jobs for those from 14 to 24 years old.

The city will be partnering with businesses across the five boroughs to give students real world experience and also curb gang violence in the summer.

“Right now, what’s key is we need our children off the street. We do not meet our children involved in gangs, or any other criminal activities, and the best way to do that is to give them a job,” said Mona Davids, with the new York City school Safety Coalition.

Most city employers would require students to be fully vaccinated. According to city health data, 37% of people under 18 years old are fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Eighty-four percent of 18 to 24 year olds are fully vaccinated.

The city is encouraging people who are not vaccinated to look for remote work within the program.

Applications open March 1 and the program runs from July 5 to Aug. 20. There are two 6-week cohorts, with one starting on July 5 and the second cohort starting on July 11.

Under Mayor Bill de Blasio, 70,000 young people had paid opportunities during the summer, with more than 150,000 applicants. This program was previously slashed in 2020 due to the pandemic.