NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams wants more “safe injection sites,” where people can safely use illegal drugs under medical supervision in case they overdose, to open in New York City.

New York City already has two locations, also known as “overdose prevention centers,” run by OnPoint. PIX11 toured one of the facilities in Harlem just over a year ago to see how the site saves lives.

The executive director of OnPoint, Sam Rivera, joined Adams for his announcement. The mayor unveiled his push for more safe injection sites as part of his strategy to reduce overdose deaths by 15% by 2025, among other mental health-related initiatives.

Under Adams’ plan, New York City would have a total of five overdose prevention centers open by 2025. The mayor said he would like to see more safe injection sites in areas of New York City with the highest rates of overdose deaths, including the South Bronx. Adams also would like to see the two existing OnPoint locations operate 24 hours per day.

Other initiatives to reduce overdose deaths include:

Expanding non-fatal overdose response efforts to at least three additional hospital emergency departments.

Turning 14 syringe service providers into a network of Harm Reduction Hubs with comprehensive services like a place to rest, addiction services, and medical and mental health services.

Improving drug-checking services.

Adding at least four Public Health Vending Machines that dispense naloxone, which can reverse an opioid overdose, to areas of New York City with high overdose rates.

Additional support for families and children dealing with substance abuse at home.