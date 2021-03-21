Demonstrators take part in the Black & Asian Solidarity rally in Union Square on March 21, 2021. (Credit: Art Chang/@achangnyc/Twitter)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Union Square Sunday morning to show solidarity with New York City’s Asian communities amid a surge of violent crimes in the city and across the country.

The “Black & Asian Solidarity RunningToProtest 5K” drew a massive crowd in the park before demonstrators marched in the streets.

Marchers chanted “Stop Asian hate” and held signs that read “End the violence” as they walked through the city.

#stophatecrime 5k rally started from union square pic.twitter.com/owo1IQ3LIJ — Anita Chen (@anitachen555) March 21, 2021

The event was one of several planned in the five boroughs on Sunday, including a rally in Brooklyn led by Borough President Eric Adams.

On Saturday, local leaders held an emotional candlelight vigil for those affected by the surge in anti-Asian hate crimes.

“I’m so tired of begging for people to see us as human beings,” Yuh-line Niou, a member of the New York State Assembly, told a crowd of hundreds.

There have been at least 14 anti-Asian assaults in New York City so far this year.

Earlier Saturday, a man yelled anti-Asian slurs at a 66-year-old before punching him in the face in Chinatown, police said.

Similar attacks have been reported across the country.

Last week, a gunman targeted three Atlanta-area spas and fatally shot eight people, six of whom were of Asian descent.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris went to Georgia on Friday and spoke out in support of Asian Americans.

Harris said whatever the motive for the shootings, they took place amid a rise in hate crimes and acts of discrimination against Asian Americans. Harris said 3,800 incidents, ranging from remarks to physical assaults, have been reported in the past year.

“We were reminded, yet again, that the crises we face are many, that the foes we face are many,” Harris said. “Ultimately, this is about who we are as a nation. This is about how we treat people with dignity and respect.”

The NYPD started an Asian Hate Crime Task Force last year amid increasing attacks as the coronavirus pandemic reached the United States.

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly used xenophobic terms to refer to the virus that originated in China’s Wuhan province. Critics say the former president’s language stoked violence against Asian Americans and immigrants.