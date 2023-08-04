UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A large crowd gathered at Union Square Plaza Friday, prompting a police response, video from the Citizen App shows.

It may be that the crowd is waiting for Youtuber and Twitch streamer Kai Canat. On Thursday, he tweeted that he would be heading to Union Square Plaza at 4 p.m. for a giveaway.

“Due to police activity, avoid the area surrounding Union Square Park and use alternate routes. Expect a police presence in the area and residual traffic delays.” A tweet from the official Twitter of the New York City Police Department read.

“This is more like a mosh pit,” one eyewitness told PIX11 News. “Many people were scared for their life because it was a stampede. People were throwing chairs, garbage cans, umbrellas, basketballs, and fruit,” the witness added.

