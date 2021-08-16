Maskless ‘jerk’ in viral subway video advocates for freedom

NEW YORK — A man with no face covering got up close to a woman on a subway after she called him out for his lack of mask.

Viral video shows the man pumping his fist as he chants “1776.”

“I respect freedom,” he says after the woman tells him to respect his elders.

Masks are required on public transit and there is a fine for riding a subway without one. MTA Acting Chairman Janno Lieber said people on the subway need to treat each other with respect.

“This is outrageous; number one the guy’s a jerk. Every New Yorker who gets on the subway, knows that one of the first principles is, you treat other people respectfully and this is an incredible egregious violation of basic human decency and respect,” he said.

Lieber said they would push for masking compliance in the transit system.

“We’re not going to yield any ground to people who want to bring whatever political ideology or theory they have,” he said. “We’re going to continue to aggressively encourage and make sure people wear masks for science reasons but also out of respect for each other.”