While New York City, which has the nation’s largest school system, lifted its mask rules on Monday for most, the same could not be said across the river in New Jersey’s largest city.

Newark Superintendent of Schools Roger Lyon said face coverings will stay on students until May 2. After spring break, most restrictions will be relaxed, including social distancing and temperature checks at schools in Newark.

His announcement comes even as there’s a sharp decline in COVID cases: currently there are only 17 cases in the entire school system, 10 students and seven staff members.

Paterson, New Jersey also relaxed mask mandates, except in schools. The Board of Education will be voting on whether to continue masking at their Wednesday night meeting.

In New York City, masks are now optional for students over the age of five. Younger children in day care and preschool must stay masked.

A number of parents are threatening to take the city to court, saying a mask mandate for the city’s youngest students is unfair.

Mayor Eric Adams says the science shows masking is still important for the youngest New Yorkers. The city has consulted with doctors, who say this age is more prone to hospitalizations from COVID-19 than any other age group under 18.

Teachers are calling for respect.