Mask clash shuts down suburban NY school board meeting

Masked kids in class

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth-graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

WEST NYACK, N.Y. — A suburban New York school board called off a meeting week after attendees angrily bucked being told to wear masks.

The Journal News reported on the episode Thursday night at a Clarkstown school board meeting in West Nyack.

The school district had previously announced that masks are required indoors in all school buildings amid a recent rise in the area’s coronavirus cases. But the newspaper reported that when audience members were told to don masks so the meeting could start, the room erupted in laughter, jeers and shouting.

Board President Walter Litvak ultimately announced the meeting wouldn’t go forward

