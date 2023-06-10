NEW YORK (PIX11) – To save a church or not to save a church? That’s the question being debated on the Upper West Side as members of West-Park Presbyterian Church surprisingly want to tear it down while neighbors want to preserve it.

Some big names in the entertainment business came out in support of the neighbors.

“We have to fight the demolition of this building,” actor Mark Ruffalo said from the podium as he led the crowd in a chant, “No, no we won’t let it happen.”

Close to 300 Upper West Siders filled the sanctuary of West Park Presbyterian to say no, they don’t want this landmarked church at 86th Street and Amsterdam Avenue to be razed to make room for luxury condominiums.

Actor Mark Ruffalo was joined by former neighbors Amy Schumer and Bridget Everett to say this church is an important part of the community as a performing arts and social justice center as well as a church used by other congregations.

“This is theatre space too,” Ruffalo told PIX11 News. “I came up here in New York theater. I wouldn’t be anywhere like I am today without places like this. Why can’t I come out and support something.”

His friend and former Upper West Side neighbor Amy Schumer added: “This is one of the most beautiful churches and performance spaces. It’s a bit of old New York, and what it stands for,“ she added, “ knocking it down to put up condos would be a tragedy.”

“It sounds like it’s structurally sound,” Bridget Everett, an actress, and neighbor, told PIX11 News.

“All we have to do is show up, put our money where our mouth is, and stop it from happening,” she added.

But West-Park Presbyterian Church has only 12 members who say the historic yet dilapidated house of worship needs $50 million in repairs, money they say they just don’t have. They have submitted a hardship application to strip the church of its 13-year-old landmark status so it can be sold to developer Alchemy Properties for $33 million.

“If these luxury condos are built, we get 10,000 ft.² for our church, for our mission which is when you get down to it, the mission is important,” Marsha Flowers, a Ruling Elder of the church, told PIX11 News.

Mayor Adams says “The hardship process is highly technical and we have confidence that the Landmarks Preservation Commission will undertake a robust review.”

The Upper West Side council member who organized the rally, Gale Brewer, told PIX11 New “My answer is to bring in another church, and bring in a nonprofit cultural organization, keep the building and we will raise the money.”

There will be a hardship hearing at the Landmarks Preservation Commission on Tuesday, June 13, but no vote has yet been scheduled.