UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A new licensed cannabis dispensary opened on Thursday, it is the first dispensary to be located in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Herbal Care is the latest pot shop to hit the five boroughs it is located at 1412 Lexington Avenue near 92nd Street.

The owner, a Queens native, got his license in April 2023.

There are now 44 licensed dispensaries operating in the state of New York according to the state cannabis commission.

Herbal Care is set to feature the works of artists from around the neighborhood.