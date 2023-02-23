NEW YORK (PIX11) — With hundreds of illegal marijuana shops popping up in New York City, it may be difficult to know if the weed you’re buying has been tested and is safe to consume. Here are the places you can legally buy recreational marijuana in New York City.

Housing Works Cannabis has the distinction of being the first-ever legal recreational dispensary in New York City. All the proceeds from this store go to Housing Works’ efforts to help people with a history of substance abuse or those who have been homeless or arrested for weed possession.

Where: 750 Broadway, New York, N.Y.

Hours: Open seven days a week 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Delivery: Yes.

Smacked LLC, is owned and operated by Roland Conner and is New York City’s first cannabis shop operated by someone with a past marijuana conviction. The dispensary received money from the New York Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund, which is designed “to support equity entrepreneurs at the forefront of the adult-use cannabis market.”

Where: 144 Bleecker Street, New York, N.Y.

Hours: Smacked is open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Delivery: No.

Union Square Travel Agency is run by a subsidiary of the nonprofit The Doe Fund, which works to help people struggling with poverty, homelessness and incarceration.

Where: 62 East 13th Street, New York, N.Y.

Hours: Regular store hours will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday-Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Delivery: No.

Twenty-eight licenses were granted to business owners, with a preference given to people who had previously been incarcerated for marijuana-related offenses. The other eight went to nonprofits like Housing Works. You can view the full list here.