NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Coming soon to New Jersey cannabis dispensaries, weed brownies and THC-infused drinks.

The state cannabis regulatory commission voted to allow the new edibles. But the products need to have nutrition labels and expiration dates — just like other foods.

Cannabis lozenges and gummies are already allowed, but the new items could be in stores as early as next week. Legal weed sales have been underway for about a year-and-a-half in New Jersey.

