Upstate NY town considers banning marijuana dispenaries

A cannabis adviser at a medical marijuana dispensary in Santa Fe, New Mexico on March 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — A City Council in upstate New York was expected to move to keep marijuana dispensaries from opening up in the city now that New York has legalized recreational use of the drug.

The Watertown City Council last month called for a law to be drafted that would ban the sale and distribution of marijuana in the municipality.

The Watertown Daily Times reported that council members were expected to meet Tuesday and schedule a July 19 public hearing.

New York’s marijuana law allows local governments to pass stricter rules on marijuana use.

Mayor Jeffrey Smith said he worries that crime would increase in the city if dispensaries were allowed.