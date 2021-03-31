Pot legalization passes NY Senate, awaits Assembly vote

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York would legalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and eventually allow marijuana sales to people over the age of 21 under a bill that passed the Senate with a party-line 40-23 vote Tuesday.

Once it passes the Assembly as expected, legislative leaders would send the bill to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The governor has ten days to approve or veto a bill once it lands on his desk, otherwise, the bill becomes law. He has said he will sign it.

It has taken years for the state’s lawmakers to come to a consensus on how to legalize recreational marijuana in New York. New York would become the 16th state to legalize marijuana sales to adults.

