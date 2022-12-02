NEW YORK (PIX11) — After marijuana was made legal for recreational use in March 2021, New Yorkers and tourists should be able to smoke wherever and whenever right?

Wrong; adults 21 and older have the freedom to smoke pot, enjoy an edible or partake in smoking weed cartridges, but there are locations within New York where it is still illegal to use THC products.

Cannabis use is allowed in most places tobacco products can be used. The exceptions include vehicles, private businesses like restaurant patios, public parks, hookah or cigar bars, federal property, and certain residential settings.

There are over 30 locations in New York State that are federal land, according to the National Parks Service:

African Burial Ground National Monument in Manhattan

Appalachian National Scenic Trail

The Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail

Castle Clinton National Monument in Battery Park

The Chesapeake Bay watershed

Eleanor Roosevelt National Historic Site in Hyde Park

Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration

Federal Hall National Memorial in Manhattan

Fire Island National Seashore

Fort Stanwix National Monument

Gateway National Recreation Area

General Grant National Memorial in Riverside Park

Governors Island

Hamilton Grange National Memorial

The Harriet Tubman National Historical Park

Home of Franklin D. Roosevelt National Historic Site

The Tenement Museum

Martin Van Buren National Historic Site

National Parks of New York Harbor

North Country National Scenic Trail

Sagamore Hill grounds

Saint Paul’s Church

Saratoga Battlefield

The Statue of Liberty

Stonewall National Monument

Theodore Roosevelt Birthplace

Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site

Thomas Cole National Historic Site

Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River

The Vanderbilt Mansion

Washington-Rochambeau National Historic Trail

Women’s Rights National Historical Park

In residential areas, landlords can’t refuse to rent to someone who uses cannabis. However, they can make their buildings smoke-free in certain residential settings, such as NYCHA properties.

Hotel owners can also ban smoking pot. Check with the hotel for their rules.

New York is bordered by states where marijuana is legal (Pennsylvania is only medially legal). However, since cannabis is not federally legal, it is still illegal to travel between states with weed. And in New York, you cannot use cannabis products on public transportation.

Other locations you are not allowed to smoke include zoos, school campuses of all education levels, locations with ticketed events, and within 100 feet of child care buildings, libraries and hospitals.

In state parks in New York, you can smoke. However, some areas are off-limits. Playgrounds, swimming pools, beaches, pavilions, picnic areas, boardwalks, outdoor dining places, outdoor environmental education programming locations, public gardens, and 50 feet or less from buildings are all included on the list.

So, where are you allowed to smoke? Private homes and residences are allowed when not used as a day care and with the landlord’s consent. Also, hotel or motel rooms, as long as the hotel property owner allows it.

While there are no laws preventing people from smoking while walking down the street, exercise caution that you do not accidentally wander into any of the banned areas above. If you are found using any cannabis products in the prohibited areas, it can result in a fine of up to $25 or up to 20 hours of community service.