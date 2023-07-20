NEW YORK (PIX11) — In what may be New York State’s biggest move so far to counter illegal sales of recreational marijuana, the state made its largest granting of cannabis sales licenses to date this week.

Of the 212 licensees to receive the new state-sanctioned approvals, two reacted to receiving the licenses and provided insights into the application and approval process.

Their initial reactions were positive.

“It’s been such a long journey,” said Vladimir Bautista. “Twenty-five years of blood, sweat and tears. Six years since we founded the company,” he said about Happy Munkey, the marijuana event and lifestyle corporation he founded with Ramon Reyes.

Both men, from Uptown Manhattan, had long criminal records related to marijuana sales and possession dating back to the 1990s, during which time cannabis had been illegal in New York State.

When the state government approved legal recreational marijuana sales licenses three years ago and began issuing them last year, it made clear that the licensing program was intended to compensate people criminalized by the state when cannabis sales and use were illegal.

Reyes, Happy Munkey’s co-founder, said he was pleased that the state was keeping its word.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “I have something that my family can be proud of; I have something that my friends can be proud of.”

The pair are CEOs of the company that’s operated and sponsored events promoting a marijuana lifestyle. Their latest event, at the Museum of Sex, had more than 1,000 participants.

Reyes and Bautista said that their new licenses granted one each in Manhattan and Brooklyn would allow them to grow their business and provide further employment in the underserved communities they hail from.

“I can open up a brick and mortar,” said Reyes, “and say, ‘This is my Happy Munkey store.'”

The approval on Wednesday of 212 new licenses for cannabis sales brings the total number to 463 statewide. That number pales in comparison, however, to the estimated 1,400 unlicensed shops that are in New York City alone.

One of those retailers, The Forbidden Cannabis, in Hell’s Kitchen, said it has a loyal customer base that takes full advantage of being open 24 hours a day.

The manager, who gave only his initials, A.J., said that unlicensed shops like his serve a real need.

“If you have good product,” he said, “the people are going to choose what they want.”

Regarding unlicensed stores, the co-founders of Happy Munkey, the state’s newest licensees, said that the situation is complicated for them.

“I can’t be a hypocrite,” Bautista said about unlicensed sales, “because that created this $5 billion market” for cannabis in New York.

He said that so-called legacy vendors, who, like him and Reyes, have been selling marijuana for years illegally, shouldn’t be penalized for doing so.

“Eighty percent of the people operating illegally aren’t legacy like we were. They’re opportunists,” he said. “The 80 percent of carpetbaggers, I am against that,” Bautista continued.