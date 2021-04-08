New Jersey moves closer to recreational marijuana market

Marijuana legalization in NY, NJ

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man smokes marijuana

A man smokes a joint during a demonstration for the decriminalization of cannabis. (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission will hold its first public meeting on Monday.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the meeting Thursday in a statement. The commission must establish regulations for the new recreational marijuana marketplace that voters ratified in an overwhelming vote in November.

Murphy, a Democrat, said in February he thinks the market could be up and running in about six months. The meeting will bet at 2 p.m. Monday and take place virtually.

The public can view the meeting on the commission’s website, but it’s unclear whether the public will be able to comment or otherwise participate.

New Jersey Videos

7-year-old boy killed when fire tears through Newark townhouse: officials

7-year-old boy killed in Newark house fire: officials

Young boy killed in Newark house fire, officials say

NJ school goes all remote after COVID-19 surge

Paterson police unveil new strategy

Fauci warns of ‘disturbingly high’ COVID case numbers as US races toward herd immunity

More New Jersey

Marijuana legalization in NY, NJ

What NY's cannabis legalization means for New Yorkers with old marijuana arrests

Customs and Border Protection: New Yorkers still cannot cross border with marijuana

Legal marijuana in NY: Hemp dispensary owner talks benefits, concerns of new law

Recreational marijuana means big money for New York

Legal marijuana in NY: Concerns from PTA, other opposition groups

Recreational marijuana: What can you do today?

More Marijuana legalization in NY, NJ

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Medical expert delivers powerful Floyd testimony

Mets fans hold 'vaccinated-only' Opening Day watch party

7-year-old boy killed when fire tears through Newark townhouse: officials

Budget complete, focus shifting back to Cuomo scandals, including nursing homes

Mets home opener: Fans return to Citi Field Thursday for first time since 2019

Brooklyn Cyclones gear up for 20th anniversary season

7-year-old boy killed in Newark house fire: officials

Young boy killed in Newark house fire, officials say

Gorgeous weather for Mets home opener Thursday

@PIX11News on Twitter