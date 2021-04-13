NJ cannabis commission holds 1st meeting, kicks off what could be 6-month period until recreational marijuana

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey’s new Cannabis Regulatory Commission inched toward setting up the recreational marijuana market, holding its first meeting, at which it picked a vice chair and picked a logo.

The five-member commission met remotely Monday, kicking off what Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has said could be a six-month period until recreational marijuana hits the market.

Chair Diana Houenou said it will take several weeks for staff to be hired and procedures to be developed.

The commission voted to confirm commissioner Sam Delgado, a former Verizon executive, as vice chair.

