JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Recreational marijuana is legal throughout the tri-state region, but the list of cities and towns that are telling some of their employees that they can’t consume cannabis in their off-duty hours is growing.

It’s an emerging legal conundrum not just for municipalities, but also for private employers. The legal challenges are likely to increase as more and more states adopt adult use marijuana.

The mayor of Jersey City made clear on Wednesday that the 1,000 or so law enforcement officers that the city employs cannot consume cannabis while off-duty, in spite of statements from the New Jersey attorney general’s office earlier this month saying that off-duty use is legal.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said officers sign documents with federal officials requiring them not to use illegal substances.

“Cannabis is part of that,” he added.

He first said in a series of tweets last week that use of cannabis off-duty by officers “will result in termination.” Since then, the mayors of Bayonne and Woodland Park have also said that their municipalities have similar policies.