Medical marijuana home growing to expand in NYS, could save patients thousands

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

Ready to grow pot on your patio?

New Yorkers with medical marijuana cards are only a few months away from being able to cultivate cannabis at home.

As New York’s new marijuana laws begin to go into effect, medical card holders will soon have much greater access.

“It is something that I find relieves a lot of symptoms of anxiety and depression,” Chappaqua resident Michael McGuire said. He is a medical marijuana card holder and the founder of Stable Garden, a company that helps people grow cannabis at home.

While Stable Garden currently helps people cultivate cannabis in Massachusetts, New Yorkers with medical cards will soon be allowed as well.

The Cannabis Control Board advanced regulations Thursday allowing medical cannabis to be grown at home. After a 60-day comment period, the board can make changes and then it will go into effect. It’s expected to make cannabis more affordable.

“Cost wise, cannabis can fetch prices of up to $400 an ounce. And if you can grow cannabis in the backyard for pennies an ounce then you are really saving a lot of money,” McGuire said.

There will be rules in place once people are allowed to grow at home. According to the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, plants should not be accessible to anyone under the age of 21. And growers should keep plants secure and out of public view.

Attorney David Holland is a marijuana activist and executive director of Empire State Norml.

“They will be able to grow up to six plants for their own personal use. Three which will be full grown, three in their immature stages, not flowering yet,” he said.

Recreational growing and sales are still months away in New York.

New York State Office of Cannabis Management executive director Chris Alexander said Thursday, “The unlicensed sale or trading of cannabis is prohibited in New York and home grow is not a license to do either.”

Both indoor and outdoor growing will be allowed. Cannabis plants usually smell when they are ready to be harvested. According to experts, filtration devices can help with that.

In New York, landlords are not allowed to discriminate against medical marijuana patients. But Alexander said an apartment lease can have home growing restrictions.