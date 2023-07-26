NEW YORK (PIX11) — Recreational marijuana is legal in New York State. Still, two New York State lawmakers have introduced legislation to make it illegal to use any cannabis products in public unless the local municipality opts in.

It would be similar to open container laws where alcohol consumption is banned in public and allowed only in homes and bars.

Republican Assemblyman Michael Novakhov, who represents Brooklyn, told PIX 11 News he supports the legalization of cannabis but not public use.

“The number two complaint to our office, after the trash,” Novakhov said about the smell of pot.

Novakhov said the bill aims “at supporting new cannabis cafe licenses businesses that have almost been completely left out of the equation.”

Right now, smoking pot is allowed anywhere you can smoke tobacco.

If passed, the bill would impose a $125 fine for consuming marijuana in public unless local municipalities agree to allow it.