NEW YORK (PIX11) — A group of established cannabis companies is suing New York State’s Office of Cannabis Management, saying they’ve been unfairly shut out of the dispensary license application process.

More than 60 dispensary licenses have been granted, mostly to non-profit organizations and people with past marijuana convictions.

Attorney David Feuerstein represents the Coalition for Access to Regulated and Safe Cannabis.

“What the legislature had written is that the dispensary window should open up for quote all applicants at the same time, but that’s not what happened,” Feuerstein told PIX11 in an interview. “You need to have a robust amount of dispensaries open in the market.”

The Office of Cannabis Management tells PIX11 they cannot comment on a pending lawsuit.

Since the legalization of recreational marijuana in 2021, 66 dispensary licenses have been granted, and five have opened across the state so far.