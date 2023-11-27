NEW YORK (PIX11) — On Monday, New York State’s Cannabis Review Board approved a settlement in a lawsuit that has halted new, legal cannabis dispensaries from opening.

In August, a state Supreme Court judge issued an injunction because the suit halted many businesses.

Since then, dispensary owners have been living in limbo, unsure when to open, but they are still stuck paying rent and payroll. Growers have also been struggling with excess products and insufficient retailers to sell them to.

Leafy NYC in Chelsea was finalizing its full license when the injunction was implemented. Unable to open, the front of the business is being used to host the Leafy NYC Cannabis Growers Showcase. It opens to the public on Tuesday.

The state allows dispensaries stuck in limbo to partner with a legal licensee and open temporarily. This helps dispensaries cover costs, retailers expand their reach, and growers bring products to market.

“This gives us a chance for us to spread them [growers] around New York State and to give them exposure in markets that they weren’t in, and that’s such a beneficial thing,” said Matt Krupp, CEO and Founder of Canterra, one of the state’s 26 legally operating dispensaries. Canterra is working with Leafy NYC to host the showcase.

In Soho, Dagmar Cannabis owner Jennifer Tzar has her dispensary ready to go, license and all.

“I’m just literally waiting for the judge to give me the green light,” said Tzar.

Tzar said potential customers pop into the shop daily, asking if she’s open.

She is excited that the Cannabis Review Board approved a settlement on Monday. However, until she can open for business, she’s paying roughly $75,000 monthly in bills, covering rent, insurance, utilities, and five employees on payroll.

“I feel like everything’s moving really fast, but I’m stuck, and I’m watching everything move around me,” said Tzar. “All I want to do is work, and I’m stuck waiting.”

Nothing can move forward until a judge approves the settlement, which is expected to happen within a week. Then, dispensaries will receive instructions on opening before the end of December.