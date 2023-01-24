GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — When Smacked opens for business Tuesday morning, the Greenwich Village spot will be the second legal marijuana dispensary in New York City — but the first owned by someone with a past criminal conviction connected to weed.

Long lines are expected when the store, on Bleecker Street near LaGuardia Place, opens its doors at 10 a.m., kicking off a soft opening scheduled to run through Feb. 20.

The budding business is owned by Roland Conner, who was previously convicted and incarcerated for a cannabis-related crime. In a news briefing ahead of the historic opening, Conner thanked activists and his family for their help making the full-circle moment possible.

In issuing licenses for recreational dispensaries, New York State gave special consideration to people who had marijuana-related legal issues. Smacked received seed money from the New York Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund. About 150 other prior offenders are set to eventually own their own shops under the initiative.

The city’s first legal recreational dispensary opened last month in the East Village.

The New York City Council, meanwhile, is working to combat issues surrounding unsanctioned shops selling marijuana products across the five boroughs, including crimes targeting the businesses.