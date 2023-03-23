NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City authorities may soon have new power to shut down illegal cannabis shops operating throughout the city.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul introduced legislation allowing police to close up illegal pot shops and fine them up to $200,000.

The bill would also give police the authority to seize the products of illegal operators. Hochul’s proposal comes as the recreational marijuana market has exploded in New York, along with the pop-ups of unlicensed businesses. So far, only three shops can legally sell cannabis products in New York City.