NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York has opened the application process for licenses to sell cannabis in the state.

Many advocates for the legalization of marijuana are happy with the development, especially people of color who have historically been convicted for drug sales.

Ramon Reyes and Vladimir Bautista, co-founders of Happy Munkey, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about the license application process.

