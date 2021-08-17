Can you smoke marijuana at the New York State Fair?

A man smokes a joint during a demonstration for the decriminalization of cannabis. (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York has legalized adult recreational use of marijuana in the state. This may lead some to question where and when people can smoke marijuana.

While laws allow marijuana to be smoked wherever tobacco can be used, and in light of Syracuse’s upcoming New York State Fair, you may be wondering if smoking marijuana will be allowed at the event.

Dave Bullard, a spokesperson for the fair, had this to say in a statement:

“State law allows marijuana use anywhere tobacco use is permitted,” Bullard said. “Smoking is not permitted in Fairgrounds buildings or in the open concert venues at Chevy Court and Chevy Park but is allowed elsewhere outdoors. We encourage those who smoke to be considerate of others around them.”