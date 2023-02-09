FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensary outside of New York City is set to open on Friday, officials announced.

Two others have already opened in Manhattan. Just Breathe will open in Binghamton.

“Binghamton is proud to lead the way on the legal cannabis industry in Upstate New York,” Binghamton MayorJared Kraham said. “Our community is ready to maximize the opportunity for new jobs, community investments and continued revitalization of our urban core.”

The store will open for public sales at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at 75 Court Street. It will be Monday-Wednesday, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.; Thursday, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday, 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.; and Saturday, 12 p.m.- 9 p.m.

“With the opening of new dispensaries like Just Breathe in Binghamton, we continue to expand the nation’s most equitable and inclusive cannabis industry here in New York,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “New York remains committed to supporting independent business dispensary owners, New York farmers who poured their heart into their harvest, and every adult who wants to enjoy legally purchased cannabis in and from the Empire State.”

Officials have not yet shared information regarding when or where the state’s next dispensary will open.