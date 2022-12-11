NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dispensaries have not yet opened their doors to customers in New York, but people can get marijuana delivered under new regulations from the Office of Cannabis Management.

The 36 licensees approved to sell recreational pot can deliver weed and edibles, even though the dispensaries are not yet open for in-person businesses, according to the guidelines released Friday. Customers, who can place orders online or by phone, need to pre-pay.

They will be required verify they’re 21 or older when making a purchase. Customers also need to show ID confirming their age upon delivery.

The deliveries will only go to locations within New York, according to OCM. While they can be made to customers at residential properties and businesses, deliveries are not permitted to public buildings, public spaces, community centers, school grounds, day care centers and houses of worship. Deliveries also cannot be made to people inside motor vehicles.

The delivery workers can travel on foot or by bike, scooter or vehicle, according to the regulations. Each licensee can employ no more than 25 full-time delivery workers.