Mariah Carey, Sliwa’s cat and a lot of misspelled Kathryn Garcias: Who New Yorkers wanted for mayor

Curtis Sliwa’s cat (left) and Mariah Carey (right) both received votes for New York City’s mayor spot. (Credit: Associated Press)

NEW YORK — New York City’s election results were officially certified Tuesday, solidifying Democrat Eric Adams’ victory in the city’s mayoral race.

Republican Curtis Sliwa was Adams’ main competitor, but New Yorkers didn’t hesitate to make their voices heard and write-in more non-traditional candidates — including a few pop stars, beloved athletes and even one of Sliwa’s cats.

PIX11 News looked over the list of write-in votes to find some of the weirdest ones submitted by city voters. All of these candidates received more than one vote in New York City’s mayoral election — with one furry, adorable exception.

Kathryn Garcia (1,426 votes), Catherine Garcia (21 votes), Katherine Garcia (33 votes) and various other misspellings of her name (at least 34 votes)

Garcia is the only name on this list recognizable in the world of politics — but New Yorkers just couldn’t agree on how to spell it. Garcia, the former head of the New York City Sanitation Department, lost the Democratic primary to Adams.

Garcia has since been tapped as Gov. Kathy Hochul’s director of state operations.

Aaron Judge (9 votes)

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge secured the most votes of any New York athlete. Mets pitcher Jacob DeGrom got one vote, as did former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits an RBI single against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Julius Randle (6 votes)

Overall, Knicks players were more popular than players from the Brooklyn Nets. James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving got one vote each.

Donald Duck (3 votes)

Disney’s famous sassy duck got more votes than other cartoon characters including Bart and Homer Simpson (one vote each) and fellow Disney star Mickey Mouse (two votes).

RJ Barrett (3 votes)

The Knicks drafted Canadian guard RJ Barrett in 2019, and at least three New Yorkers think he should transition from the court to the world of American politics.

Bing Bong (2 votes)

The new rallying cry of the New York Knicks, “bing bong,” is a reference to the sound MTA trains make when their doors close, according to ESPN. The team has embraced the phrase on social media:

Bing bong pic.twitter.com/Rb7NrB15OA — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 23, 2021

Darryl Strawberry (2 votes)

The three-time World Series champion was inducted into the Mets hall of fame in 2010 — is a run for New York City in the cards?

Mariah Carey (2 votes)

Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is a holiday hit, but she was already on New Yorkers minds in November. She beat out fellow pop queens Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, who had just one vote each.

Mariah Carey, seen here performing her Christmas hits in 2019, has teamed with McDonald’s for the brand’s latest celebrity-backed promotion. (Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

Gizmo Sliwa (1 vote)

Sliwa turned heads when he brought one of his many cats, Gizmo, to a polling location. As of Election Day, Sliwa had 17 cats total — unfortunately, Gizmo didn’t make enough impact to receive as many votes as his human companion.