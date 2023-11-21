NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 has been showing the holiday classic “March of the Wooden Soldiers,” starring the comedy team of Laurel and Hardy, for more than 60 years.

The film is based on the 1903 Victor Herbert operetta “Babes in Toyland.” Produced by Hal Roach, best known for the “Our Gang” series, the movie was rated one of the most successful fantasy films of its era and garnered the best reviews Laurel and Hardy received.

PIX11 spoke with film historian Randy Skretvedt about the movie, which became a WPIX Thanksgiving tradition starting in 1963.

Join us this Thanksgiving Day at 9 a.m. as we air the original B&W version of the film, and then again at 3 p.m. for the colorized version.

PIX11’s Thanksgiving programming schedule:

4 a.m. – 8 a.m. The PIX11 Morning News

8 a.m. – 9 a.m. Taste of the Holidays

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. March of the Wooden Soldiers (black & white)

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Eight episodes of The Honeymooners

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. March of the Wooden Soldiers (in color)

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. PIX11 News

7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. NY Sports Nation Nightly

7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. The CW Programming

10 p.m. – 11 p.m. PIX11 News at 10