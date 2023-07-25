(NEXSTAR) – More than 1,300 sites around the country are suspected of being so contaminated, hazardous or polluted – or are at risk of becoming so polluted – that they have been deemed a national cleanup priority. About 200 of those sites are located in New York and New Jersey.

The Environmental Protection Agency identifies these as places that pose a risk to people’s health because they have been contaminated by hazardous waste. Since 1980, the agency has taken charge of cleaning up those sites under a law with the nickname “Superfund.” (Its full name is The Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, or CERCLA.)

Superfund sites include poorly managed waste management, left-behind radioactive materials, and several military bases.

As of July, the EPA lists 86 contaminated places in New York and 115 in New Jersey on the National Priorities List. “It is a list of the worst hazardous waste sites identified by Superfund,” the EPA explains.

Dozens of current and former National Priority sites are found on Long Island. One current area of cleanup is the Genzale Plating Company site in Franklin Square. “From 1915 through 2000, the facility electroplated small products such as automobile antennas, parts of ballpoint pens, and bottle openers,” the EPA says. The problem? The company discharged toxic wastewater into the yard of the small office building, which got into the soil and groundwater.

Industrial activity is responsible for many of the Superfund sites in the area. The Diamond Alkali site in Newark, for example, was a factory making the insecticide DDT in the 1940s. Later, it became a place where Agent Orange ingredients were made. Both herbicides are now known to have devastating health and environmental impacts.

As a result of the contamination, “New Jersey prohibits consuming fish or shellfish from the Lower Passaic River and Newark Bay,” the EPA says.

The EPA maps out every site on an interactive map. Zooming in on the map (below) allows you to see more information about the Superfund sites in your neighborhood or region.

Clicking on a site opens a pop-up window with more information, including the site’s Hazard Ranking System score. That score represents how likely a site is to release harmful substances into the surrounding environment, how toxic the waste on site is, and how many people are (or could be) impacted by the pollution, among other factors. The highest possible score is 100.

See the Superfund sites in your area on the map below:

You can also view a full list of sites and explore the map on the EPA’s website.

Once a site is put on the National Priorities List, the EPA investigates the dangers posed to human health and pursues the best way of cleaning up the problem. The EPA may force the person or company responsible for the pollution to finance the cleanup, or it may take charge of the cleanup if no party can be found responsible.

Once a site is fully cleaned up and the EPA determines there’s no further risk to people’s health or the surrounding environment, it can be deleted from the list. The site can then be redeveloped into something new.